A Lisburn woman began "screaming and swearing" whilst at Belfast International Airport after an issue about the size of her hand luggage, a court heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christina Agnes Connor (40), of Ballymacoss Hill, pleaded guilty to being disorderly on August 14.

A charge of causing criminal damage to a cell van at the airport was withdrawn by prosecutors at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the defendant was "intoxicated and disruptive" at the airport’s central search area around 1.40pm.

Court told woman was being disorderly at Belfast International Airport. Photo by Google

She was "screaming and swearing" about the size of her luggage, a prosecutor said. "There was a query over the weight of a bag," the prosecutor added.

The court heard Connor began kicking her suitcase along a corridor. She ignored warnings to calm down and was arrested.

A defence lawyer said an issue had arisen about the "size of hand luggage". The defendant's luggage was "too big" and his client had "kicked her bag and she raised her voice".