Lisburn woman (40) was 'screaming and swearing' after hand luggage weight incident at airport
Christina Agnes Connor (40), of Ballymacoss Hill, pleaded guilty to being disorderly on August 14.
A charge of causing criminal damage to a cell van at the airport was withdrawn by prosecutors at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
The court heard the defendant was "intoxicated and disruptive" at the airport’s central search area around 1.40pm.
She was "screaming and swearing" about the size of her luggage, a prosecutor said. "There was a query over the weight of a bag," the prosecutor added.
The court heard Connor began kicking her suitcase along a corridor. She ignored warnings to calm down and was arrested.
A defence lawyer said an issue had arisen about the "size of hand luggage". The defendant's luggage was "too big" and his client had "kicked her bag and she raised her voice".
Connor was fined £200.