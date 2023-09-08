Register
Lisburn woman admits assaulting another woman after grabbing her hair and dragging her to the ground

A Lisburn woman has been handed a 12-month probation order after she pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly behaviour and common assault.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 8th Sep 2023, 18:37 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 18:37 BST
Mary Maughan, 34, whose address was given as Tonagh Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 7.

The court heard that on Saturday, February 2, 2023, police who were attending another incident at Longstone Street in Lisburn saw the defendant grab another woman by the hair and drag her to the ground.

It was said that police had to remove the defendant from the victim in order to stop the assault. Minor injuries were caused to the injured party’s head.

Lisburn woman handed a Probation Order after admitting assaulting another woman. Pic credit: Google
Defence said: “She is ashamed of her actions. She takes the matter very seriously.”

District Judge Rosie Watters, imposing a probation order for 12 months, said: “I think it might be helpful for you to have some work with probation.

"Probation is to keep you out of court and out of trouble.”