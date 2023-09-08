Lisburn woman admits assaulting another woman after grabbing her hair and dragging her to the ground
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mary Maughan, 34, whose address was given as Tonagh Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 7.
The court heard that on Saturday, February 2, 2023, police who were attending another incident at Longstone Street in Lisburn saw the defendant grab another woman by the hair and drag her to the ground.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It was said that police had to remove the defendant from the victim in order to stop the assault. Minor injuries were caused to the injured party’s head.
Defence said: “She is ashamed of her actions. She takes the matter very seriously.”
District Judge Rosie Watters, imposing a probation order for 12 months, said: “I think it might be helpful for you to have some work with probation.
"Probation is to keep you out of court and out of trouble.”