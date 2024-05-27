Lisburn woman banned from driving following no insurance offence on Hillsborough Road
Bernadette Cunningham, 55, whose address was given as Greenburn Way in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on May 23.
The court heard that on February 13, 2024, the police stopped a Vauxhall Zafira on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn being driven by the defendant.
Checks showed that there was no valid insurance for the vehicle.
On February 21, she attended the police station with an insurance policy dated that day, which meant she was not covered to drive on the date of the offence,
A defence lawyer told the court: “She indicates it was a misunderstanding.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed six penalty points, which brought the defendant’s total points on her licence to 12 points, and she was then disqualified from driving for six months.
Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.