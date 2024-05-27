Lisburn woman banned from driving following no insurance offence on Hillsborough Road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lisburn woman has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to a charge of driving without insurance.

Bernadette Cunningham, 55, whose address was given as Greenburn Way in Lisburn, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on May 23.

The court heard that on February 13, 2024, the police stopped a Vauxhall Zafira on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn being driven by the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Checks showed that there was no valid insurance for the vehicle.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

On February 21, she attended the police station with an insurance policy dated that day, which meant she was not covered to drive on the date of the offence,

A defence lawyer told the court: “She indicates it was a misunderstanding.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed six penalty points, which brought the defendant’s total points on her licence to 12 points, and she was then disqualified from driving for six months.