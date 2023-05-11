Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Lisburn woman banned from the road after 'erratic driving' on the motorway

A Lisburn woman has been banned from the roads for a year after admitting to driving with excess alcohol in her system.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 11th May 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:18 BST

Chloe Donne, 27, whose address was given as Feumore Road in Lisburn, was charged after she was stopped by police on the M1 motorway near Lisburn.

The court heard that the defendant was stopped in the early hours of the morning of March 26, 2023, and that it was her erratic driving that brought her to the attention of the police.

A breath test gave a reading of 44 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, which is in excess of the legal limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Most Popular
Lisburn courthouse. Pic by GoogleLisburn courthouse. Pic by Google
Lisburn courthouse. Pic by Google

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months. She advised the defendant the period of disqualification could be reduced to nine months if she completed a drink-driving course.

Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.