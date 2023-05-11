A Lisburn woman has been banned from the roads for a year after admitting to driving with excess alcohol in her system.

Chloe Donne, 27, whose address was given as Feumore Road in Lisburn, was charged after she was stopped by police on the M1 motorway near Lisburn.

The court heard that the defendant was stopped in the early hours of the morning of March 26, 2023, and that it was her erratic driving that brought her to the attention of the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A breath test gave a reading of 44 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, which is in excess of the legal limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic by Google

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months. She advised the defendant the period of disqualification could be reduced to nine months if she completed a drink-driving course.