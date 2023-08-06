A Lisburn woman has been banned from the roads after admitting to driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Lisa Patton, 43, whose address was given as Lissue Crescent, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on Saturday, July 8 at 1.10am, police received a report that a female was “kicking off” at an address in Lisburn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They then received a report that the female had got into a vehicle and driven away.

Lisburn woman banned from the roads for drink driving Pic credit: Google

The vehicle was located in Warren Gardens with the defendant in the driver’s seat and the engine running. Her speech was said to be slurred.

She was arrested and a roadside breath test gave a reading of 61 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

She was taken into custody and a second test was taken, with a lower evidential reading of 54 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant, who was not represented by a lawyer in court, said: “I had a complete mental breakdown. I know I shouldn’t have gotten into the car. I did come to my senses and pulled over. I have been to my GP and have a counsellor.”District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “The important thing is you are now dealing with the issue.”

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced to nine months on completion of a drink driving course.