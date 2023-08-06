Register
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Lisburn woman banned from the roads after admitting drink driving

A Lisburn woman has been banned from the roads after admitting to driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 6th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST

Lisa Patton, 43, whose address was given as Lissue Crescent, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The court heard that on Saturday, July 8 at 1.10am, police received a report that a female was “kicking off” at an address in Lisburn.

They then received a report that the female had got into a vehicle and driven away.

Lisburn woman banned from the roads for drink driving Pic credit: GoogleLisburn woman banned from the roads for drink driving Pic credit: Google
Lisburn woman banned from the roads for drink driving Pic credit: Google

The vehicle was located in Warren Gardens with the defendant in the driver’s seat and the engine running. Her speech was said to be slurred.

She was arrested and a roadside breath test gave a reading of 61 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

She was taken into custody and a second test was taken, with a lower evidential reading of 54 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Read More
Discover the often forgotten history of Lisburn on one of the new walking tours ...

The defendant, who was not represented by a lawyer in court, said: “I had a complete mental breakdown. I know I shouldn’t have gotten into the car. I did come to my senses and pulled over. I have been to my GP and have a counsellor.”District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “The important thing is you are now dealing with the issue.”

Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months, which will be reduced to nine months on completion of a drink driving course.

She also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.