Lisburn woman banned from the roads following a traffic collision just days before Christmas

A Lisburn woman has banned from driving for 16 months following a road traffic collision last year.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 20th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Kirstie Dougherty, 29, whose address was given as Ayrshire Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol in her breath, failing to report an accident, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The court heard that on December 20, 2023, at 10pm police received a report of a single vehicle collision on the Brokerstown Road in Lisburn.

It was stated that the vehicle had left the road and ended up on its side.

Lisburn woman banned from driving for 16 months. Pic credit: GoogleLisburn woman banned from driving for 16 months. Pic credit: Google
The Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance and the defendant had left the scene.

The police attended the defendant’s address and a breath test gave a reading of 66 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

During interview the defendant told police she had had three glasses of prosecco before driving.

A defence lawyer told the court: “She had a complete mental breakdown due to pressures of life.

"According to her the Fire Service said they had reported it to the police and she phoned her ex-partner to collect her. She cooperated fully with the police."

On the charge of driving with excess alcohol, District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a fine of £250, an offender’s levy of £15, and disqualified the defendant from driving for 16 months.

She also imposed a fine of £50 on each of the other charges and disqualified the defendant from driving for six months.