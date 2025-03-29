Lisburn woman ends up in court after 'unfortunate oversight' with car insurance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lisburn woman has been fined and given penalty points by a judge after pleading guilty to driving without insurance.

Jennifer Fox, 52, whose address was given as Belsize Road in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 27, to face the charge dating back to November 15, 2024 when she was stopped by police on the Laganbank Road in Lisburn.

A defence lawyer told the court it was “an unfortunate oversight”.

He continued: “She is 52 and has never been in trouble in her life. Her husband organises the insurance. She was stopped at the roadside and was told she didn’t have insurance. She was quite shocked.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

"The insurance was sorted out whilst she was at the roadside.”

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £200, as well as an offender’s levy of £15. He also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with six penalty points.