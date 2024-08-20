Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been fined for unlawfully posting online advertisements for the provision of prescription medicines and for possession of unlicensed prescription medicines for onward supply.

Nadine Poole, of Whitehill Lodge, Lisburn, received fines totalling £600 after pleading guilty to six charges in breach of the Human Medicines Regulations, 2012.

The charges resulted from a Department of Health Medicines Regulatory Group (MRG) investigation which established that between September and October 2023, Poole had published online advertisements on her ‘Doll House Beauty’ social media pages, which promoted or were likely to lead to the use of the prescription only medicine Botulinum toxin (commonly known as ‘Botox’).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn Magistrates' Court also heard that on November 29, 2023, an MRG enforcement officer conducted an inspection at premises in Bangor, Co Down, where Nadine Poole was providing treatments. Officials seized a quantity of unlicensed medicinal products, namely Meditoxin (‘Botox’), Lidocaine, sodium chloride and hyaluronidase.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

Peter Moore, the Departmental Senior Medicines Enforcement Officer who directed the investigation, said: “This conviction sends a clear message that there are consequences for those who bypass the regulated system which is in place to ensure the integrity of the medicines supply chain.

"Social media platforms can offer a powerful advertising tool, but those who use them to advertise prescription medicines must comply with the legal requirements which are in place to safeguard the public from harm from unlicensed medicines.

"I would encourage cosmetic clinics and other similar outlets to review their websites and social media material to ensure that they remain in compliance with the law and to avoid any enforcement action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canice Ward, Head of the Medicines Regulatory Group, added: “People should only use prescription-only medicines after seeking appropriate advice from a healthcare professional. The Department is committed to taking all possible steps to combat the illegal promotion, supply or misuse of medicines and it is important that those who choose to buy medication online should take steps to make sure they are purchasing from safe and legitimate sources."

Anyone with concerns or suspicions about the unlawful use of medicines can report them to the DoH Medicines Regulatory Group at [email protected]