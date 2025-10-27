A Lisburn woman has been sentenced to six months in prison after pleading guilty to theft from Sally Beauty in the city.

Shannon Bagnell, 33, whose address was given as Brookeborough Square in Lisburn, was charged with theft before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that on January 16, 2025 at 3pm, police received a report from staff at Sally Beauty.

It was reported that the defendant entered the store and placed a number of items into a black shoulder bag.

She then approached the till and paid for some items, totalling £25, but made no attempt to pay for the items in the bag, which were said to be valued at £60.

District Judge Rosie Watters said: “I don’t see any alternative but to imposed a sentence of six months.”

Ms Watters also imposed an offender’s levy of £25.

Defence sought leave to appeal the sentence. The defendant was released on her own bail of £500 pending appeal, which was set for November 4.