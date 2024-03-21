Lisburn woman is sentenced after theft of paddling pool from Home Bargains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mary Maughan, 35, whose address was given as Tonagh Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before the city's magistrates court on Thursday, March 21.

The court heard that on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 the defendant and three children walked into Home Bargains in Lisburn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were seen going into the first aisle. One of the children then picked up a paddling pool and left the store.

Lisburn courthouse. Pic credit: Google

The defendant then met the child at the exit and drove off.

The court was told that the defendant made no attempt to pay for the item, which cost £44.99.

The police were tasked to the defendant’s house and noted that the pool had been set up and was filled with water.

The defendant was reported to have told the police that she did not know one of the children had left the store without paying for the pool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defence stated: “When her husband became aware of the situation, he returned to the store and the item was paid for.”

He continued: “This matter raises an eyebrow because there was a child involved.

"There was an element of being distracted. She was not paying attention in the way that she should have been.

"She is mortified about having to be here.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a one-month prison sentence, which she suspended for a period of 12 months.