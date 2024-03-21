Lisburn woman is sentenced after theft of paddling pool from Home Bargains
Mary Maughan, 35, whose address was given as Tonagh Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before the city's magistrates court on Thursday, March 21.
The court heard that on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 the defendant and three children walked into Home Bargains in Lisburn.
They were seen going into the first aisle. One of the children then picked up a paddling pool and left the store.
The defendant then met the child at the exit and drove off.
The court was told that the defendant made no attempt to pay for the item, which cost £44.99.
The police were tasked to the defendant’s house and noted that the pool had been set up and was filled with water.
The defendant was reported to have told the police that she did not know one of the children had left the store without paying for the pool.
Defence stated: “When her husband became aware of the situation, he returned to the store and the item was paid for.”
He continued: “This matter raises an eyebrow because there was a child involved.
"There was an element of being distracted. She was not paying attention in the way that she should have been.
"She is mortified about having to be here.”
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a one-month prison sentence, which she suspended for a period of 12 months.
During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “I hope Probation is right and you are at a low risk of further offending.”