Lisburn woman is told to 'get her life under control' after appearing in court on drugs charges

A Lisburn woman has avoided prison after admitting to possession of drugs.

Ashleigh Lyttle, 24, whose address was given as Laganville Park in Lisburn, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with two counts of possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam, and possession with the intent to supply of a Class A drug namely heroin.

The court heard that at 12.33pm on Tuesday June 7, 2022, police attended the home address of the defendant in Laganville Park. The front door was open and ajar and there was another person asleep in the bedroom.

Police entered the property and found diazepam and a syringe half filled with heroin sitting on the table.

Lisburn woman appears at Lisburn Magistrates Court to face drugs charges. Pic by Google

The defendant was arrested and during interview she was said to have stated “they are my drugs”.

A defence lawyer urged District Judge Rosie Watters to impose a non-custodial sentence.

Ms Watters told the defence: “She leads something of a chaotic lifestyle and that is something she need to address. She is currently engaging well with Probation and that is good.”

Imposing a custodial sentence of three months on the first charge of possession, two months on the second charge of possession, and five months on the charge of intent to supply, Ms Watters suspended the sentence for a period of two years.

Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters said: “I am not going to send you to prison today. You could make so much more of your life than your are doing, maybe you can see that now.

