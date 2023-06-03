Lisburn woman sentenced for catalogue of thefts in stores including Tesco, Superdrug and Poundstretcher

A Lisburn woman has been sentenced to eight months in prison after admitting a number of theft charges, including stealing £373 worth of cosmetics from Tesco.

Roisin McAnerney, 30, whose address was given as Tonagh Gardens in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court to face seven counts of theft, as well as a further charge of criminal damage.

The court heard that on February 3, 2023 at approximately 3pm Lisburn CityWatch was contacted by B&M in Bow Street after the defendant was stopped by staff, and her identity was circulated amongst other stores.

A short time later Poundstretcher reported the theft of lamps. The police searched the defendant’s bag and found two lamps from Poundstretcher and cosmetics from Superdrug.

Lisburn woman handed a prison sentence after admitting to theft charges. Pic by Google

CCTV from Superdrug was checked and the defendant was arrested and charged with theft.

The defendant was interviewed and made “full and frank admission”. The court was told that B&M declined to make a complaint.

The court further heard that on April 19 at 6pm, two females were seen on CCTV entering Tesco. They were seen removing security tags from products in the cosmetics aisle. They then walked around the store, went to the self service till and paid for some of the items. They left the store and were detained by security with items valued at £373.08. During questioning the defendant made full and frank admission.

The court also heard that on August 22, 2022, the defendant, without lawful excuse damaged a window of a Housing Executive property in Tonagh Drive, Lisburn.

Defence told the court the defendant’s actions were “like an addiction”.

He continued: “She is crying out for help for issues in her life. I would urge the court to step back from a custodial sentence.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “I am working with very blunt tools here. I only send people to prison when I have given them all the chances.

"If people get chances they have to take those chances. The defendant has had a probation order, two suspended sentences, a deferred sentence, and then offended again.

"It gets to the end of the road and there are no other options.”