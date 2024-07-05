Lisburn woman sentenced for shoplifting offences at Centra store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emma Nelson, 31, whose address was given as Tonagh Park in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with three counts of theft from Centra on Longstone Street in the city.
The court heard that on March 28, 2024 police received a report from the manager of Centra on Longstone Street in Lisburn saying that she had been made aware of theft by a known customer.
It was reported that on March 21 the defendant entered the store, lifted a bottle of water, approached the deli counter for a sandwich, she then went to the till and paid £1 for a chocolate egg but failed to pay the £9.78 for the other items.
On March 26 it was reported that the defendant obtained a wrap, which she put in a bag. It was said to cost £4.99.
On March 27 it was stated the defendant picked up various items and put them into a bag and a pram that she had with her. The items were valued at £20.32. She went to the till and paid for two lollipops but not the other groceries.
Police observed CCTV footage and carried out a notebook interview with the defendant, who admitted the theft.
It was also stated that the defendant has since attended Centra and paid for the items in full.
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a Probation Order for nine months in relation to each of the three offences.