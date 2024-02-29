Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma McDonnell, 31, whose address was given as Hertford Crescent in Lisburn, appeared in Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft.

The court heard that on March 10, 2023, police attended Home Bargains on the Ballinderry Road in Lisburn in relation to a theft on March 8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police spoke with the store manager, who witnessed the theft, and reviewed CCTV which showed a woman matching the description of the defendant.

Woman told by judge at Lisburn Magistrates Court to stay off non-prescribed medication before sentencing. Pic credit: Google

On CCTV, the police observed the woman enter the store and put items into a trolley. It was said that she made no effort to pay for the items, which totalled £147 in value.

On April 19, 2023 the police made contact with the defendant and she made no response during interview.

Defence told the court that the defendant was a 31-year-old single lady, stating that she had an addiction to non-prescribed medication, namely pregabalin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “She waited until her late 20s until she started offending.

"There is a probation order in place until 2025.”

Defence said he had warned the defendant that “unless addiction issues are addressed she could face custody”.

He also told the court that the defendant had engaged with Community Addictions.