Lisburn woman stole almost £150 of items from Home Bargains
Emma McDonnell, 31, whose address was given as Hertford Crescent in Lisburn, appeared in Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft.
The court heard that on March 10, 2023, police attended Home Bargains on the Ballinderry Road in Lisburn in relation to a theft on March 8.
The police spoke with the store manager, who witnessed the theft, and reviewed CCTV which showed a woman matching the description of the defendant.
On CCTV, the police observed the woman enter the store and put items into a trolley. It was said that she made no effort to pay for the items, which totalled £147 in value.
On April 19, 2023 the police made contact with the defendant and she made no response during interview.
Defence told the court that the defendant was a 31-year-old single lady, stating that she had an addiction to non-prescribed medication, namely pregabalin.
He continued: “She waited until her late 20s until she started offending.
"There is a probation order in place until 2025.”
Defence said he had warned the defendant that “unless addiction issues are addressed she could face custody”.
He also told the court that the defendant had engaged with Community Addictions.
District Judge Rosie Watters, deferred sentence for six months, with the defendant due to reappear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on August 29, 2024.