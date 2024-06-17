Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lisburn woman has been handed a six-month prison sentence after she impersonated another person to obtain prescription medication from a local pharmacy.

Emma McDonnell, 21, whose address was given as Hertford Crescent in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with fraud by false representation, and theft.

The court heard that on October 13, 2022, police received a call from Lowry’s Chemist in Lisburn.

It was reported that the defendant called the pharmacy and said she was collecting medication on behalf of someone else.

The defendant was identified by pharmacy staff and CCTV was reviewed by the police, who identified the defendant from the footage.

She was arrested on December 6, 2022 and it was said that she was wearing the same top as she was wearing in the CCTV footage.

A defence lawyer told the court the defendant had engaged with Community Addictions.

He continued: "All of her matters are drug-related or under the influence of drugs.”

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said she had been asked by the Probation Service to revoke the defendant’s current Probation Order, which, she told the defendant: “was to assist you in not using drugs and to turn your life around and it hasn’t worked.”

Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of six months, as well as four months for the breach of the Probation Order, with the overall sentence amounting to six months.

After sentencing, Ms Watters said: “I think an immediate custodial sentence could possibly save her life.”