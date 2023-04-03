Lisburn woman warned she could face prison after driving whilst disqualified

Ashley Smyth (36) whose address was given as Knockburn Gardens in Lisburn appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday, March 30, charged with driving whilst disqualified on June 14, 2022. She also faced a further charge of using a vehicle without insurance.
District Judge Rosie Watters warned the defendant that she could face a prison sentence. However, Ms Watters instead imposed a sentence of five months in relation to each of the charges, which she suspended for 18 months.
She also banned the defendant from driving for two years.
During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “I should make it clear I do send people to prison for driving whilst disqualified.
"I am imposing it [a suspended sentence] on the basis you won’t get into any more trouble so don’t let yourself down.”