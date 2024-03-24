Lisnevenagh Road: Antrim police appeal for witnesses to dangerous driving to come forward
Police are appealing for anyone who was driving on the Lisnevenagh Road on Friday night to check their dashcam for footage that may help an investigation.
Reports had been made to police of a vehicle being driven dangerously on the busy Co Antrim road at around 8.45pm
A PSNI spokesperson urged other motorists who may be able to help their inquiries to come forward.
“If anyone has any dashcam footage or can assist our investigation please contact police on 101 and quote serial 1775 of 22/03/2024.”