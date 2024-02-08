Lisnevenagh Road: police appeal for information after armed robbery in Ballymena
At around 9pm, it was reported that a man in his 60s was assaulted by two unknown men in the yard of a property in the area. It was reported the man was struck on the head with an object and a sum of money was taken during the incident. The man was taken to hospital following the incident for his injuries.
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 416 08/02/24.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Alternatively, anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
