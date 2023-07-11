Antrim and Newtownabbey Council is implementing higher fixed penalty fines this summer in a bid to tackle the impact of littering and dog fouling across the borough.

From August 1, the fixed penalty fine for these offences will rise from £80 to £200 (the fine will be reduced to £150 if paid within 14 days).

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “In its efforts to tackle dog fouling, the council’s Enforcement team will soon be launching a new campaign aimed at encouraging responsible dog ownership, to include a ‘Dog Watch’ scheme, encouraging residents to both pick up after their own dog, but also to report offenders.

"There is a small minority of people who let their dog foul indiscriminately and research shows that the best campaigns make people stop and think.

"In support of this campaign, there will be increased presence of Council Enforcement Officers on patrol, reminding people it’s an offence to fail to clean up after their dog. Council will be reaching out to community organisations and residents’ groups, to work closely with our Enforcement Officers to help tackle hot spot areas for dog fouling.”

Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper added: “Council constantly receives feedback from residents about the cleanliness of the borough and people are keen for us to do more to tackle the problem of litter. We hope this increase in fines reinforces that littering and dog fouling are not going to be tolerated.

"We’ll continue to tackle littering behaviour, advocating education through community engagement, raising awareness of the damage it causes and supporting the clean-up efforts by volunteers.”

