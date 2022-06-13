Littering offenders in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon ordered to pay more than £3,000

A total of 27 were taken to court for unpaid £80 fixed penalty notices.

The courts ruled in the council’s favour in 13 cases and adjourned 13 cases until next month. The successful prosecutions resulted in more than £3,000 in fines, court costs and offenders’ levies.

A council spokesperson commented: “Once again these cases highlight how costly it is to drop litter and then disregard the legislation put in place to tackle this widespread problem. The message we are sending out to littering offenders is clear. Stop dropping litter and start respecting the environment. Otherwise be prepared to pay the price.

An unprecedented number of people were brought to court by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council for failing to pay fixed penalty notices for littering offences.

“It’s only right that we bring the full weight of the law to bear on those who think they can commit environmental offences and get away without paying a penalty.”

At the Armagh and Banbridge Departmental Court sitting in Newry on June 6, three Armagh residents each received a fine of £150 and were ordered to pay £130 in courts costs plus a £15 offender’s levy. A Portadown resident was fined £150 and was ordered to pay £152 in courts costs and a £15 offender’s levy.

The following day at Craigavon Departmental Court, six residents from different parts of the borough were each fined £100 and ordered to pay £122 in court costs as well as an offender’s levy.