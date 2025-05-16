Graffiti at a council-owned sports pavilion in Newtownabbey’s Rathcoole estate has been described as “sinister” in a report to a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Community Development Committee.

The report before elected representatives at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening, indicated the Diamond Sports Pavilion has been vandalised by “repeated” graffiti attacks during recent months.

Councillors have agreed to a recommendation for a £5,000 football themed wall artwork at the community facility.

It is proposed to create a number of perspex art panels of local football heroes displaying information about their football achievements to cover a wall at the building.

A report to the committee noted: “There is significant evidence that such an approach within a local area and at a graffiti hot spot helps to solve such an ongoing anti-social issue.”

It was noted the “ongoing frequent removal of graffiti from this building is resulting in ongoing unbudgeted revenue costs”.

The committee report reminded members a budget of £150k was approved in 2023 to deliver a borough street art project. Last month, it was reported that £19,228 of this budget remained. Twenty-one pieces of street art have been completed with at least one large-scale painting in each DEA.

Antrim DUP Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM proposed accepting the recommendation to approve the proposal. He asked for something to be identified for a street art project.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “I think it would be better than putting something into a town centre when people look at it and say what is that supposed to be. When it becomes run down, you see people starting to spray over it.”

Councillors were told the venue will be hosting a SuperCup NI international girls’ football tournament in July, 2026 and 2027.

Cllr Dunlop’s proposal was seconded by party colleague Threemilewater Alderman Stephen Ross.

Threemilewater DUP Cllr Mark Cooper BEM remarked: “It is not nice when you see your name on a wall.” Cllr Dunlop commented at the meeting that some graffiti can be “very toxic”.

Note: This story has been updated. An earlier version incorrectly stated that the artwork had been refused approval.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter