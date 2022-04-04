Lone female thought she was going to be attacked by men in town centre

Aaron Donnelly (25) of Castleview Heights, Dungannon, Connor McKenna (25) and Daire McAleer (24), both from Dariada Park, Dungannon, were each ordered to carry out 160 hours of Community Service on a charge of disorderly behaviour.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan also ordered each of the defendants to pay £350 compensation to the injured party arising out of the incident at Sloan Street on January 22, 2020.

Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday (March 30) the case had been adjourned for sentencing from a previous sitting.

Passing sentence, Mr Ranaghan told the defendants they had put the woman through a “terrifying ordeal” in which as a lone female she thought she was going to be attacked.

The judge described it as cowardly, childish and bullying behaviour, and said while they had each read the victim impact statement they did not know the damage they had done to her.

Prosecuting counsel said four males had approached a car the woman was in at approximately 4.45pm and grabbed the door handles, hitting the windows and kicking the doors.

The injured party later told police that she thought she was going to be attacked by the males.

He said she gave police descriptions of the males and three of them were later arrested. The fourth individual “remains outstanding.”

A defence lawyer for McKenna said at the time of the incident he and a few friends had been drinking and were making their way to another public house in the town.

He claimed the “fourth individual” not before the court, had initiated the incident.

The lawyer said McKenna has expressed remorse and has learnt a lesson.

A lawyer for McAleer said he had accepted his part in the incident and has expressed regret and remorse.

And a lawyer representing Donnelly said he and the others could have faced more serious charges and be in a different court.

He said what seemed minor actions to them had more serious ramifications for the victim.

District Judge Ranaghan said the custodial threshold is passed but in the circumstances he would not impose a prison sentence.

However, he warned each of the defendants that if they breached the order they would be brought back to court and given a three-month custodial sentence.

He said they should each be ashamed of themselves and would have to live with their consciences forever.