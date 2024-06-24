Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a report of an attempted robbery in the Long Commons area of Coleraine on Sunday, June 23, have charged a man to court.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “The 29-year-old has been charged with attempted robbery, possessing an article with a blade or point in public place, theft and criminal damage.

“He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 8.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...