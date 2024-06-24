Long Commons attempted robbery man charged to court
Police investigating a report of an attempted robbery in the Long Commons area of Coleraine on Sunday, June 23, have charged a man to court.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “The 29-year-old has been charged with attempted robbery, possessing an article with a blade or point in public place, theft and criminal damage.
“He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 8.
“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”