Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The warning comes as new figures show 89 reports of holiday fraud were made to the police between January 1 and December 31, 2023, amounting to a total reported loss of £155,245.

Police say the figures, released by Action Fraud, show how important it is for people to stop and take the time to do their research, check that who they’re dealing with is legitimate, and that if they are targeted by a fraudster to report it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wilson from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit said: "It’s natural people want to get a good deal when booking a holiday, but what can seem as a bargain holiday, or a good deal online, is all too often the start of a scam.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is urging anyone booking holidays to watch out for scammers trying to steal their money. Photo: Pexels from Pixabay

“These scams will not only leave people out of pocket, but also scupper their holiday plans.”The PSNI has issued advice on what consumers can do to protect themselves:

Stop: never pay by bank transfer - the safest way to pay is by credit card and, where at all possible, avoid paying by bank transfer to someone you do not know or have not met in person.

Check: do your research - Don't rely on just one website or review. If it's a fake, there's a good chance others will write about their experience and some basic internet research will find it. Look for the logo, check to see if the company is a member of Abta and, if you're booking a flight, check it's approved by Atol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report - If you have lost money in this way, or any type of fraud, report it to police on 101, to your bank immediately, online at www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

Information is also available at http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page.

Meanwhile, over £713,000 has been lost in Northern Ireland in the last 10 months as a result of romance fraud.

Between April 2023 and the start of February this year, there were 73 reports of romance scams made to the PSNI.