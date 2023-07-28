Register
Lorry crashed on motorway after Articlave driver ‘fell asleep’

A court heard a lorry crashed after the driver 'fell asleep at the wheel'.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:04 BST

Mark Hutchinson (57), of Woodend Park, Articlave, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without due care and attention.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, and said he already had nine penalty points on his licence.

The court heard that in the early hours of January 10 this year police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on the M22 motorway near Antrim town.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. .Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. .Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A prosecutor said an "articulated lorry" driven by defendant left the motorway and came to rest in a ditch.

The prosecutor said the defendant reported the matter to police and had told officers he "had fallen asleep at the wheel".

The prosecutor said the lorry tachograph showed the defendant had taken all required breaks.

The defendant told the court he had been coming from Dublin when it had been raining very heavily.

He said the windows were steaming up; the heat was on and it had been a "lapse of concentration".

The defendant was banned from driving for a month and fined £500 and the nine penalty points remain on his driving licence.