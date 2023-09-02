Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Lorry driver gets driving ban after drinking too much at friend’s funeral

A lorry driver who had too much to drink after attending a friend's funeral, has lost his licence for three years.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 17:09 BST

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Boggins from Coole Road, Dungannon, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday the detection was made by police at Killyman Street, Moy, on July 23 last.

Prosecuting counsel said Boggins provided a road side test showing an alcohol reading of 148mcgs and later an evidential breath specimen of 86mcgs.

Most Popular
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps

Describing it as "an absolute disaster" for the defendant, a defence lawyer said Boggins had gone to the funeral not intending to take any drink,

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/environment/call-for-inter-departmenta...

He said the defendant had driven "only a matter of metres" before he was stopped by police. The lawyer said Boggins was employed as a lorry driver but hoped to get employment as a mechanic.

He also has a child with cerebral palsy who required to be taken to hospital appointments.