A lorry driver who had too much to drink after attending a friend's funeral, has lost his licence for three years.

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Boggins from Coole Road, Dungannon, was also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday the detection was made by police at Killyman Street, Moy, on July 23 last.

Prosecuting counsel said Boggins provided a road side test showing an alcohol reading of 148mcgs and later an evidential breath specimen of 86mcgs.

Describing it as "an absolute disaster" for the defendant, a defence lawyer said Boggins had gone to the funeral not intending to take any drink,

He said the defendant had driven "only a matter of metres" before he was stopped by police. The lawyer said Boggins was employed as a lorry driver but hoped to get employment as a mechanic.