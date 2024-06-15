Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lorry driver who stole items including computer components and a bicycle with a total value of £3,000 from the back of his truck in a "breach of trust" has been given a suspended jail term.

Dariusz Balucki (37), with an address listed as Carndale Meadows in Ballymena, committed the offence in April, 2022.

Sentencing had previously been adjourned for the defendant to pay back £3,000.

On Thursday (June 13), Ballymena Magistrates' Court was told Balucki, whose contract was "terminated" at the lorry firm but who has a new job elsewhere, has now raised the compensation.

The defendant was assisted at court by an interpreter.

A prosecutor said a transport firm had been contacted in relation to customers saying parts had not been delivered including a bicycle in one order and computer hardware in another.

The defendant had been the driver on each occasion.

CCTV showed the defendant stopping on the A75 road in Scotland where he removed items from the trailer and placed them in his cab.

When he travelled to Larne he had off-loaded the items before heading back to the yard with the rest of the goods.

The defendant had a previously clear record, the court was told.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was a "breach of trust" and normally a custodial sentence would be imposed, however he was taking into consideration his clear record, guilty plea and the full restitution.