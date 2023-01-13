Lorry mechanic ends up in court after failing to identify driver to police

A young Tyrone man was fined £100 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday for failing to give police information that would identify the driver of a vehicle.

Twenty-four-year-old lorry mechanic Connel McCusker from Ballygillen Road, Ballinderry Bridge, Coagh, was also given six penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (January 11) the charge arose out of an incident on March 19 last year when the defendant was required by a police constable to give any information in his power which might lead to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to be guilty of an offence.

McCusker denied the charge and told District Judge Oonagh Mullan that he had posted a form to police identifying the driver to police in a post box in Randalstown about two weeks after the incident.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held.

When questioned by the judge about who was driving the vehicle, McCusker said he thought it had been his mother as her car had broken down.

Referring to a police officer’s report, the judge said the car in question had sped away from police and they had not pursued it in the interests of public safety.

Prosecuting counsel said the police never received the form and claimed when they contacted McCusker and asked him to identify the driver, he had terminated the call.