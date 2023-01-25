A 'lost' pensioner who had driven the wrong way down a motorway in County Antrim was lucky not to have caused a fatal collision, a court was told.

William Leo Harper (68), a retired bricklayer, of St Colman's Park, Kilkeel, admitted driving dangerously at the M2 near Sandyknowes Roundabout.

A judge said the defendant was lucky he had not been killed or caused a fatality.

A defence lawyer said Harper had "driven the wrong way up the motorway" after joining the M2 at Sandyknowes Roundabout. The lawyer added: "He says he was confused".

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that around 10.20pm on May 19, 2021, police received "numerous reports" of a vehicle travelling against the flow of traffic on the M2 southbound in the vicinity of the Applegreen.

The prosecutor said it would have been dark. Police then saw Harper's van travelling in the proper direction on the motorway.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said motorway slip roads have "flashing red lights" as well as ‘No Entry’ signs. "Luckily there was no collision," he said.

The prosecutor said the defendant told police he was "lost" and was unfamiliar with the area.

The defence lawyer said Harper is "rarely in Belfast" and Sandyknowes Roundabout "can be confusing for those who haven't used it before".

The lawyer said the defendant believed he had driven about "three quarters of a mile" before there was "oncoming traffic" and he "waited for a break, put on his hazard lights, and then reversed onto the hard shoulder and went the correct way".

"He accepts he is very lucky there wasn't a head-on collision."

Judge Broderick said: "He is lucky it wasn't a fatal mistake."

He told the defendant, who appeared at court via a video link from his solicitor's office: "You are very lucky you didn't kill yourself or somebody else."