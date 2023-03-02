Register
Loud revving was coming from parked vehicle after drink driver fell asleep

Police responded to a report of a drink driver and found a man asleep in a stopped vehicle with the engine revving loudly because he had left his foot on the accelerator.

By Court Reporter
6 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 9:05am

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (February 28), where Seamus Burton (58), of Blackrock Road near Randalstown, admitted driving with excess alcohol in breath at Ballyclare Road, Templepatrick, on the night of February 4 this year.

A prosecutor said police saw the vehicle parked on a hard shoulder and the headlights were on and the "engine was revving loudly" with the defendant was asleep but his foot was "fully pressed on the accelerator".

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 55 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said at least the defendant "had the wit to pull over".

The defendant was banned from driving for 14 months and fined £400.