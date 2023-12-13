Register
A Loughgall man, who was caught driving while disqualified and without insurance twice within two days in Lurgan, is to be sentenced in January next year.
Jonathan Mervyn Winter, aged 47, from Ballymagerny Road, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with a number of driving offences including two counts of driving while disqualified and two separate charges of driving without insurance.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.
One of the driving whilst disqualified charges and one of the driving with no insurance charges is dated September 27 this year on Francis Street, Lurgan, while two similar charges are dated the next day, September 28 this year, on the Lough Road, Lurgan.

Winter’s solicitor said her client was pleading guilty and told District Judge Francis Rafferty she would be seeking a Pre-Sentence Report given the two sets of charges are a day apart. The District Judge said he saw that and requested a Pre Sentence Report. The case was adjourned until January 17, 2024.