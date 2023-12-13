Loughgall man pleads guilty at Craigavon Magistrates Court to driving whilst disqualified twice within two days in Lurgan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jonathan Mervyn Winter, aged 47, from Ballymagerny Road, was before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with a number of driving offences including two counts of driving while disqualified and two separate charges of driving without insurance.
-
-
One of the driving whilst disqualified charges and one of the driving with no insurance charges is dated September 27 this year on Francis Street, Lurgan, while two similar charges are dated the next day, September 28 this year, on the Lough Road, Lurgan.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Winter’s solicitor said her client was pleading guilty and told District Judge Francis Rafferty she would be seeking a Pre-Sentence Report given the two sets of charges are a day apart. The District Judge said he saw that and requested a Pre Sentence Report. The case was adjourned until January 17, 2024.