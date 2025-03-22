Police are appealing for information following an arson in Loughgall earlier this week.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Creenagh Road on Tuesday, March 18 at approximately 6.30pm.

In particular, police would like to speak to the owner of a red SEAT Leon, or anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description between 6pm and 6.45pm in the area on that date.

Anyone who has information that may help is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial number 1483 of 18/03/25.