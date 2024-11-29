Lucky escape for adults and children after carport and three vehicles damaged in Ballymena arson attack
Inspector Ash said: "We received a report shortly before 2.45am that a carport and a number of vehicles were on fire in the Dunclug Park area.
"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire. The carport, two cars, a number of tools and other items received extensive damage. A third car was also damaged.
"It is believed that accelerant was poured on a fence and spread to the carport, and at this time the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.
"The fire was started in close proximity to a house, which had three children and two adults inside. There have been no injuries reported, and we are lucky we are not dealing with a much more serious incident this morning."
Inspector Ash appealed to the public for information: "Our investigation is ongoing and anyone with information including dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage of the area or who may have witnessed suspicious activity around the time of the report are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 98 29/11/24."
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111