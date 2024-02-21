Register
Lunch box handed over to police by young Draperstown woman contained cannabis, court told

A young South Derry woman who handed over a lunch box containing 7.2 grams of cannabis to police after being stopped in a car, has been fined £150 with a £15 offender's levy.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:36 GMT
Cody Wilson (20) from Glenelly Villas in Draperstown, admitted a charge of possessing the drug when she appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on November 6 last year, at approximately 1.50am, police were on duty at Derrynoyd Road, Draperstown, when they observed a car turn and drive away from them.

Police subsequently stopped the vehicle and carried out a search under the misuse of drugs act and the defendant handed over a lunch box containing cannabis, the lawyer said.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
He added that Wilson later made a full admission to possessing the drugs.

Wilson, who was not professionally represented, apologised and said she had “made a mistake”.

Imposing the fines, District Judge Oonagh Mullan also made a destruction order for the cannabis.