Lunch box handed over to police by young Draperstown woman contained cannabis, court told
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cody Wilson (20) from Glenelly Villas in Draperstown, admitted a charge of possessing the drug when she appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.
Prosecuting counsel told the court that on November 6 last year, at approximately 1.50am, police were on duty at Derrynoyd Road, Draperstown, when they observed a car turn and drive away from them.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police subsequently stopped the vehicle and carried out a search under the misuse of drugs act and the defendant handed over a lunch box containing cannabis, the lawyer said.
He added that Wilson later made a full admission to possessing the drugs.
Wilson, who was not professionally represented, apologised and said she had “made a mistake”.
Imposing the fines, District Judge Oonagh Mullan also made a destruction order for the cannabis.