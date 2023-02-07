A Lurgan angler has been convicted at Craigavon Magistrates' Court in his absence for several fishing offences and fined a total of £415 which included a £15 offender levy.

Kieran Jackson (23) of Ardboe Drive was found guilty on Tuesday (February 7) at Craigavon Magistrates' Court of five breaches of legislation on two different dates as prescribed under the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, namely unlicensed fishing, fishing on the Department's waters without a permit, failing to provide his name and address, and obstructing and impeding an authorised person.

On September 1, 2021, DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were on patrol of the Department's Public Angling Estate on the Upper Bann river, Portadown, when they observed the defendant fishing.

He was asked to provide his details so a check could be completed to ensure he had the correct fishing licence and permissions to fish legally at the location. A check of details provided by him found that he was fishing without a valid fishing licence and permit.

Craigavon courthouse.

On October 26, 2021 DAERA Fisheries Protection Officers were on routine patrol at the same location when they again observed Kieran Jackson fishing and after a check of the details provided, it was discovered he was fishing without a valid permit. It further transpired that he had provided incorrect details regarding his true identity for the incident on September 1, 2021.

