Lurgan assault leads to police appeal for dashcam footage

A group of youths came under attack while walking in Lurgan last night (Saturday, July 9).

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 10th July 2022, 11:07 am

Police have appealed for anyone who can help with their inquiries, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said the assault took place on Edward Street at around 10pm when “some projectiles” were thrown at a group of youths.

“If you have any information regarding this or have captured this on dashcam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 2094 of 09/07/22.

Edward Street, Lurgan. Picture: Google

“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”