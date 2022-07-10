Lurgan assault leads to police appeal for dashcam footage

Police have appealed for anyone who can help with their inquiries, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.
A PSNI spokesperson said the assault took place on Edward Street at around 10pm when “some projectiles” were thrown at a group of youths.
“If you have any information regarding this or have captured this on dashcam footage, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 2094 of 09/07/22.
“Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”