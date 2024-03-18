Lurgan assault leaves two young people with severe injuries
Two young males received severe injuries in a serious assault in Lurgan in the early hours of Monday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place in the area of Lurgan Golf club and Antrim Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two males were victims of a sustained assault and have severe injuries.
"This occurred approximately between 1.45am-2am on Monday.
"If you have witnessed the assault or have CCTV covering the area can you please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 369 of 18/03/24.”
There are no further details at present.