Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place in the area of Lurgan Golf club and Antrim Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two males were victims of a sustained assault and have severe injuries.

"This occurred approximately between 1.45am-2am on Monday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you have witnessed the assault or have CCTV covering the area can you please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 369 of 18/03/24.”