Lurgan assault: man to appear in court
A 30-year-old man has been charged with robbery and other offences in relation to a report of an assault in the Donard Gardens area of Lurgan on Monday (August 22).
Police have confirmed the man has been charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm with intent, assault on police, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, resisting police and threats to kill.
He is due to appear at Armagh Magistrates Court sitting in Newry today (Tuesday, August 23).
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.