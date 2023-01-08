A man was taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Lurgan on Friday evening (January 6).

Police are appealing for witnesses to try to establish the circumstances of the incident, reported to have happened in the Lough Road area.

PSNI Inspector Mills said: “Police received a report that a man had been assaulted inside a property in the area between 9 and 10pm by another male.

Advertisement

"The victim sustained injuries to his ribs and his head, as well as a number of cuts and bruises. He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Lough Road, Lurgan. Picture: Google

Advertisement

"Our enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of this incident, and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Lough Road area at this time and may have any information.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 919 of 07/01/23.”

Advertisement