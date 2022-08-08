Lurgan assault: second arrest is made

Police confirmed on Monday morning (August 8) that a 39-year-old is in police custody.

The assault was reported to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday (August 8).

Inspector Corner said: “The male, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in police custody at this time.

Victoria Gardens, Lurgan. Picture: Google

“The 31-year-old male arrested on Sunday has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Victoria Gardens and Antrim Road areas of Lurgan during this time, and who witnessed anything to contact police on 101 quoting reference 372 of 07/08/22”