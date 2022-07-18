Lurgan attempted burglarly leads to police issuing description of suspect

The incident took place in the Collingwood Drive area at approximately 11.30pm.

The male suspect entered the property before being challenged and running off in the direction of the Tandragee Road.

He is described as aged in his mid-20s, of slim build, and wearing a grey hooded jacket (hood up) with dark tracksuit bottoms and light coloured trainers. He was 5’ 8” in height and had dark hair gelled to the front.

Collingwood Avenue, Lurgan. Picture: Google

A police spokesperson said the occupant noticed the doors of their vehicles had been opened as the suspect fled.