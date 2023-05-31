Two Lurgan brothers, who appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday accused of criminal damage after a young Catholic mother shared footage from her doorbell camera, are also to be prosecuted in the Crown Court on charges relating to intimidation.

It was the first appearance in court of Adrian Douglas, aged 34, from Carrick Drive and Alister Douglas, aged 37, of Charles Baron Gardens.

Both faced two charges after it was alleged they attacked the home of a single mother on April 30 this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The men, who stood at the front of the public gallery, spoke only to confirm they understood the charges against them of the attempted criminal damage of a door belonging to the victim and attempted theft of a Ring Doorbell valued at £70.

Incident in Ashleigh Crescent, Lurgan, in April was captured on a Ring Doorbell camera.

Constable Hamill told the court she could connect both men to the charges.

A Prosecutor revealed the case was being “looked at” by a senior prosecutor who has directed the matter will “proceed on indictment”. She told District Judge Francis Rafferty that Adrian Douglas is to be charged with intimidation while his brother Alister is to be charged with aiding and abetting intimidation.

Defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram said he was “formally objecting”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The District Judge converted the brothers’ police bail to court bail, on condition they sign in the sum of £500 and observe conditions not to contact the complainant, not to be under the influence of alcohol in public and not to be at Ashleigh Crescent.