Lurgan hit-and-run leaves two young males with 'signficant injuries'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are investigating the collision on Edward Street in the town on Monday (October 20) and have appealed to anyone who can help their inquiries to come forward.
Two young males were crossing the road at approximately 5.15pm when they were stuck by a white van.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Both males received significant inquiries. The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who was travelling in the area and may have dashcam footage is asked to police on 101, quoting reference number 1418.