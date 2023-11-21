Two young people received ‘significant injuries’ after being struck by a van in Lurgan in a hit-and-run incident.

Police are investigating the collision on Edward Street in the town on Monday (October 20) and have appealed to anyone who can help their inquiries to come forward.

Two young males were crossing the road at approximately 5.15pm when they were stuck by a white van.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Both males received significant inquiries. The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.”