Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dean Hanlon, aged 22, from Donard Gardens, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having not displaying L plates, being an unaccompanied L driver and having no insurance.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

A prosecutor revealed that on December 1 last year at 3.15pm, police stopped a Renault Clio in the Bridge Street area of Portadown. The driver, the defendant, had a provisional driving licence, no L plates were displayed and he wasn’t with a suitably qualified driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hanlon’s solicitor said his client is unemployed explaining the vehicle was a DLA car.