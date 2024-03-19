Lurgan learner driver was caught in Portadown using a DLA car without being properly accompanied
Dean Hanlon, aged 22, from Donard Gardens, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having not displaying L plates, being an unaccompanied L driver and having no insurance.
A prosecutor revealed that on December 1 last year at 3.15pm, police stopped a Renault Clio in the Bridge Street area of Portadown. The driver, the defendant, had a provisional driving licence, no L plates were displayed and he wasn’t with a suitably qualified driver.
Hanlon’s solicitor said his client is unemployed explaining the vehicle was a DLA car.
He was fined £50 for having no L plates, for being unaccompanied he was also fined £50 and for having no insurance he was disqualified from driving for six months and was further fined £350 plus the offender levy.