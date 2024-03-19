Lurgan learner driver was caught in Portadown using a DLA car without being properly accompanied

A Lurgan man, who was caught using a DLA car with a learner’s licence without being accompanied by a qualified driver, has been fined a total of £450 and banned from driving for six months.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 19th Mar 2024, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Dean Hanlon, aged 22, from Donard Gardens, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with having not displaying L plates, being an unaccompanied L driver and having no insurance.

-

Read More
Blocked toilet blamed for closure of some facilities at new £35m South Lakes Lei...
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.
Most Popular

-

A prosecutor revealed that on December 1 last year at 3.15pm, police stopped a Renault Clio in the Bridge Street area of Portadown. The driver, the defendant, had a provisional driving licence, no L plates were displayed and he wasn’t with a suitably qualified driver.

Hanlon’s solicitor said his client is unemployed explaining the vehicle was a DLA car.

He was fined £50 for having no L plates, for being unaccompanied he was also fined £50 and for having no insurance he was disqualified from driving for six months and was further fined £350 plus the offender levy.