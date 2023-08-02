Craigavon Magistrates Court heard that Jonathan Corry, aged 30, from The Hollows, who appeared before the court last Friday has also lost his job.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

The court heard that on Monday April 3 this year, police stopped a vehicle in Shankill Street in Lurgan. The defendant was the driver and while police were speaking to him they smelled alcohol.

A preliminary breath test was taken and he failed that. He was arrested and taken to Banbridge custody suite where urine samples were taken and he was bailed pending forensic results. The forensic result was 208mg of alcohol to 100 mls of urine with the legal limit being 107 mgs of alcohol.

Corry’s solicitor said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“He apologises to the court for his actions. He was going through a crisis at the time that he is now addressing. He works for a transport company McBurney's. He now will lose his employment and I have confirmation from McBurney’s that that is the case. He is going to suffer because of this.

"He hasn’t been in trouble before and I ask to give him credit for that,” said Corry’s solicitor who added that he apologises for his action and he is addressing his issues. “I ask that you be as lenient as possible with him.”

