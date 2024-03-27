Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Somers, aged 20, from Deans Walk, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Charges put to Somers included possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam, on April 6, 2021 with intent to supply; two counts of possession of the Class C drug diazepam on the same date; possession of a Class B drug on April 15, 2021, namely Cannabis and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class A drug namely Cocaine on July 2, 2020.

A prosecutor submitted there was a prima facie case to answer. Somers’ solicitor Richard Monteith said there were no contrary submissions.