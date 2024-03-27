Lurgan man (20) to face Craigavon Crown Court on litany of drug-related charges
Neil Somers, aged 20, from Deans Walk, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry.
Charges put to Somers included possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam, on April 6, 2021 with intent to supply; two counts of possession of the Class C drug diazepam on the same date; possession of a Class B drug on April 15, 2021, namely Cannabis and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class A drug namely Cocaine on July 2, 2020.
A prosecutor submitted there was a prima facie case to answer. Somers’ solicitor Richard Monteith said there were no contrary submissions.
The prosecutor made an application to remand Somers on his own bail to appear before Craigavon Crown Court for pre-arraignment on April 16 and arraignment on May 2. He was released on his own bail of £500.