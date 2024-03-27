Lurgan man (20) to face Craigavon Crown Court on litany of drug-related charges

A 20-year-old Lurgan man is to face Crown Court trail on a number of drug-related charges.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Neil Somers, aged 20, from Deans Walk, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court for a preliminary enquiry.

-

Read More
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillors’ sorrow over weekend road tragedies
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.
Most Popular

-

Charges put to Somers included possession of a Class C drug, namely diazepam, on April 6, 2021 with intent to supply; two counts of possession of the Class C drug diazepam on the same date; possession of a Class B drug on April 15, 2021, namely Cannabis and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class A drug namely Cocaine on July 2, 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A prosecutor submitted there was a prima facie case to answer. Somers’ solicitor Richard Monteith said there were no contrary submissions.

The prosecutor made an application to remand Somers on his own bail to appear before Craigavon Crown Court for pre-arraignment on April 16 and arraignment on May 2. He was released on his own bail of £500.