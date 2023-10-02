Register
Lurgan man, accused of assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage, has sentencing deferred

A 23-year-old man, accused of a number of offences including assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage, has had his sentencing deferred for four months.
By Craigavon Court Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 15:00 BST
Oisin McDonald, aged 23, from Killough Gardens in Lurgan, Co Armagh, appeared on Wednesday before Craigavon Magistrates Court for sentencing having faced charges of two counts of common assault and one of disorderly behaviour on February 14 this year. He also had previously pleaded guilty to another charge of disorderly behaviour on April 12 this year plus a further charge of criminal damage on the same date.

Craigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gcCraigavon Court House. INLM0311-117gc
Appearing before the court, McDonald’s barrister said: “Your Worship will recall this matter was adjourned last week as Mr McDonald had fallen from a scaffold. So he will be presenting in a certain fashion this morning.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “I am going to foreshorten matters. This gentleman received a Combination Order on July 6, 2023 – 12 months with Community Service of 100 hours and there are 80 hours outstanding.

"What I am going to do in this case is defer sentence in respect of all three matters and let’s see how he gets on in relation to the community service in relation to the other matter,” said District Judge Rafferty

The case was adjourned for four months until January 24 and the judge ordered an updated Pre-Sentence Report.

The District Judge said to McDonald’s solicitor: “Explain to the defendant that the court will take a view as to how he has interacted with the Probation Service over the next four months.”