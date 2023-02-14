A man accused of knocking out a pub-goer and kicking him to the head claims he acted in self-defence, a court has heard.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, was arrested in connection with an alleged attack near a bar in Carrickfergus last year.

He made a first appearance at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, February 14, on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

Rainey, of Corcreeny Place in Lurgan, faces a further count of possessing Class B drugs over a quantity of cannabis said to have been discovered on him in custody.

The assault is alleged to have happened in Carrickfergus.

A police officer said the alleged victim was found unconscious on November 26.

That man had been knocked out and kicked to the head close to a pub in the centre of the town, it was claimed.

Rainey accepted throwing a punch, the court heard, but only after he had been targeted first.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine confirmed: “It’s a case of self-defence. He said that he was attacked.”