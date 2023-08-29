A Lurgan man who is charged with assaulting a woman last week, has been released on bail with stringent conditions including that he lives in Craigavon.

Caolan Murray, aged 25, from Ailsbury Park, appeared in custody in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday charged with unlawfully assaulting a woman on August 24 this year, also that on the same date he caused criminal damage of a TV, criminal damage of a table, and criminal damage of an ashtray.

Caolan Murray, from Lurgan, pictured at a previous appearance at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Murray’s solicitor Richard Monteith said his client was applying for bail but this was opposed by the PSNI. An officer told the court Murray had no suitable bail address and there had been five previous bail breaches since 2020. Mr Monteith said he could live with his mother but the PSNI officer said this address is too close to the injured party.

Mr Monteith asked the officer to confirm that during interview Murray had denied the offence. The officer said: “He primarily made no comment but he stated the injured party’s statement was lies.”

During Mr Monteith’s presentation to the court regarding Murray’s mother’s home being used as a bail address, District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “What way would we look at this if we are telling any alleged injured party ‘you are not allowed to go up the street, not allowed to go shopping, not allowed to go about your daily business because he can’t be banned from Lurgan town centre?’”

Under questioning from Mr Monteith, the police officer said the breaches of bail related to Murray being drunk and not adhering to curfews. “He also had a knife to his own throat as police were trying to arrest him during one bail breach,” said the officer.

Mr Monteith said: “On November 2, 2020 matters were dealt with, and in Lisburn because of Covid, and there he received a period of imprisonment. Then subsequent to that there was one entry on November 13, 2020 for which he received a suspended sentence and then August 2021 relating to offences in 2020 and the final one is July 3, 2021. There doesn’t appear to be bail breaches.” The officer said he appreciated there hadn’t been bail breaches for two-and-a-half years.

Referring to the allegations before the court, Mr Monteith said: “The assault, at its height is, bruises.” District Judge Kelly said: “I am prepared to listen to you proffer an alternate explanation but do not try and demean or minimise allegations of domestic violence.”

Mr Monteith said his instructions are that the two significant items, ie the TV and the tablet were already broken. “They didn’t sustain any damage at all yesterday. In terms of the ashtray, he denies breaking it. It is an item of no value,” said Mr Monteith.

Permitting bail for Murray to live in Aldervale in Craigavon, District Judge Bernie Kelly attached stringent conditions which, she said, if he didn’t adhere to he would spend his time in custody until the files are ready. He was released on his own bail of £500 to live only at that address, under curfew from 9pm to 6am, banned from all premises selling intoxicating liquor, banned from possessing alcohol or drinking it. He is banned from all drugs not prescribed to him. He is banned from contacting the injured party by any means including social media. Murray is also banned from Lurgan as well as the Taghnevan estate.