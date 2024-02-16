Lurgan man, accused of damaging a car and bedroom wall, to contest charges Craigavon court hears
A Lurgan man, accused of a number of criminal damage offences, is to contest the charges.
Ryan O’Connor (27), of no fixed abode, Lurgan, is charged with two counts of criminal damage and common assault.
The charges relate to an incident on December 16 last year. One charge relates to damage to a car. O’Connor is further accused of damaging a bedroom wall.
O’Connor’s defence barrister Mr Damien Halleron told Craigavon Magistrates Court these charges are to be contested. The case was adjourned until March 6.